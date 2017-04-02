Natalie Collins
Natalie Collins is an international speaker and trainer on issues of violence against women and wider gender injustice. For more information visit www.nataliecollins.info.
- Opinion
10 reasons why Mike Pence's 'Billy Graham Rule' harms us
Natalie Collins explains why she believes the 'Billy Graham Rule' - that a Christian man should not be alone with any woman other than his wife - is harmful to the church and to women. For an alternative view read Kate Patterson's blog.
- Opinion
Fifty Shades Darker normalises abuse. Christians must protest it
Natalie Collins explains why she's organising a protest at the Fifty Shades Darker premiere
- Opinion
10 ways the Church misses out when we refuse women a platform
Research shows many Christian events are failing to achieve an equal split between male and female speakers. Natalie Collins explains why gender parity is a worthwhile aim
- Opinion
Christians must not be silent on the sins of Oscar Pistorius
In South Africa this morning Oscar Pistorius was found guilty of murder; overturning his previous conviction of manslaughter.