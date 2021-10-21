Naomi Sherwood
Naomi Sherwood is the SW London staff worker for UCCF: The Christian Unions. She studied English and drama at university, loves talking about books and looking at cute dogs on Instagram.
The BBC’s ‘Godsquad’ mocks 4 kinds of Christian students. It’s a helpful exposé of our evangelistic errors
The BBC Radio 4 drama, Godsquad might poke fun at Christian Unions, but it actually contains valuable lessons for all of us in how we share the good news of Jesus, argues Naomi Sherwood