Naomi Lawson Jacobs

Dr Naomi Lawson Jacobs is an independent researcher and disability equality trainer. Naomi’s book At the Gates: Disability, justice and the churches (Darton, Longman and Todd) co-written by Emily Richardson, shares disabled people’s stories of marginalisation in churches and their transformative theologies. Naomi has long been involved with the Inclusive Church annual disability conference and sits on the Church of England’s Neurodiversity Working Group.