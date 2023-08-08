Naomi Lawson Jacobs
Dr Naomi Lawson Jacobs is an independent researcher and disability equality trainer. Naomi’s book At the Gates: Disability, justice and the churches (Darton, Longman and Todd) co-written by Emily Richardson, shares disabled people’s stories of marginalisation in churches and their transformative theologies. Naomi has long been involved with the Inclusive Church annual disability conference and sits on the Church of England’s Neurodiversity Working Group.
‘People in church see my wheelchair before they see my gifts’
Disabled Christians are not there to be ‘cured’, cared for or pushed to the margins, argues Naomi Lawson Jacobs, who issues a clarion call for creating an accessible church culture and a community of justice