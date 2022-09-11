Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York, was born in Essex and found faith as a teenager. He was appointed the 98th Archbishop of York in 2020. He was a founding member of the Church of England’s College of Evangelists and also chairs the board of Church Army.



He is the author of more than 20 books, enjoys poetry, music,art and walking pilgrimages. Stephen is married to Rebecca and they have three sons, one grandson and a dog.