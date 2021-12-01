Mike Slade
Rev Mike Slade is a retired Church of England vicar living in Northumberland and is married to Fiona. They have two grown up children, Matt and Ali. Mike trained at Trinity Theological College in Bristol and has served in rural and village churches throughout his ministry.
- Real Life
It’s -5C and we have no heating or hot water. But even in the storms I know God is with me
Following Storm Arwen 13,000 homes in the north of England remain without electricity. But as advent begins, Rev Mike Slade reflects on being thankful that God is with us, even when things are hard (and cold!)