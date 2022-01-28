Michael Williams
Michael Williams is part of the leadership team of the One Church Network within the Assemblies of God, and together with his wife, Dani, has been the location pastor in Bristol since 2007. Mike is the author of Dying to Get There: A vision of heaven to transform our lives on earth (Instant Apostle).
How I overcame my fear of death
Do you secretly fear heaven won’t be as good as your life here and now? You’re not alone, says Mike Williams, but it was not this way for the early Church, and it need not be for us