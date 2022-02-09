Michael Taylor
Michael Taylor is a video editor for Open Doors UK & Ireland, a charity that supports persecuted Christians around the world. He has an MSt in Film Aesthetics and regularly contributes to an independent film journal
- Reviews
Jai Bhim: What IMDb's highest ranked film teaches us about persecution and the search for justice
Jai Bhim might have missed out on an Oscar nomination, but it’s still the highest ranked film on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). And it’s not hard to spot the parallels with the persecution of Christians in India today, or the saving grace of Christ, says our reviewer