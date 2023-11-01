Megan Titley
Megan Titley is a press officer at Open Doors UK and Ireland
- Reviews
Beyond Utopia: Watch how a pastor is helping people escape from North Korea
A new documentary tells the story of Pastor Kim, who is helping North Koreans escape the totalitarian dictatorship. Megan Titley went to see it
- Real Life
‘When the women arrive, you can see the sadness, the pain in them’
On International Women’s Day, hear about the women in Nigeria finding ways to forgive the men who abduct and rape them