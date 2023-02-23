Matt Redman

Matt Redman is the writer of many of the Church’s most loved worship songs, including ‘10,000 Reasons’, ‘Blessed be your name’ and ‘I will offer up my life’. He is married to Beth and they have five children. His journey as a worship leader has taken him to countries such as South Africa, Japan, India, Australia and the Czech Republic. Along the way he has sung in venues such as Madison Square Garden, Wembley stadium, and the Royal Albert Hall. His latest album is Lamb of God (Integrity).