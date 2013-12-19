Martyn Casserly
Martyn is a freelance writer, blogger, musician and podcaster who often writes for magazines including Macworld and Guitar & Bass.
- Archive content
Life online
Not convinced about the Internet as a discipleship tool? Check out our guide to the best Christian websites out there...
- Archive content
The Man with Two Worlds
How far would you go to rescue children from torture? Martyn Casserly meets Sam Childers, the real Machine Gun Preacher, whose story poses a moral dilemma for us all...
- Archive content
Odd for God
Trusting God is the cornerstone of the Christian life. But the still, quiet voice in our heads can sometimes come up with some unusual ideas. How do we react when serving God can make us look foolish to others? Here, people share their stories of when they took a risk...