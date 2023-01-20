Martine Oborne
Rev Martine Oborne is a vicar in west London and chair of Watch (Women and the Church), a group that works for equality for women in the Church of England
- www.martineoborne.com
Why should parishioners receive communion from female clergy when their bishop won’t?
There are still many unanswered questions in the appointment of the CofE’s first diocesan bishop who does not ordain women, says Martine Oborne. What message does it send to female clergy? And how can they be expected to flourish in an environment where institutionalised discrimination still exists?