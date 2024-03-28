Mark Woods
Mark Woods is a Baptist minister and writer
- Opinion
Every Christian should be troubled by Trump’s abuse of scripture
Donald Trump is advertising a $60 Bible with ‘God bless the USA’ printed on the cover. The former President is wrong to use scripture as a weapon against his political enemies, says Mark Woods
What the Bible says about the Israel-Gaza war
In a recent speech, Benjamin Netanyahu invoked the words of Ecclesiastes, "There's a time for war" as justification for Israel's military operation in Gaza. But is this an appropriate use of scripture? It's complicated, says Rev Mark Woods
Trump used the Bible to try and justify himself. That's a dangerous thing to do
Bible Society is not happy with the way President Trump used scripture as a prop, says Mark Woods