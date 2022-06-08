Mark Vickers
Mark Vickers is a Catholic priest in west London and a former lawyer. He studied history at Durham University and theology in Rome. His most recent book, God in Number 10: The Personal Faith of the Prime Ministers, Balfour to Blair, is published by SPCK in October.
Boris says he’s ‘a very, very bad kind of Christian’ but what of our other prime ministers?
There’s a widespread assumption in our society that all politicians are essentially immoral. But having spent six years researching the personal faith of all of the UK’s 20th-century prime ministers, Mark Vickers says that’s far from true. Here’s his take on the faith of our leaders, including Boris Johnson