Maria Rodrigues
Maria joined Premier Christian Radio in 2004, producing ministry teaching programmes whilst completing her MA in Theology. She quickly joined the on-air team, co-presenting Inspirational Breakfast with John Pantry, before being let loose with her own programme (Woman to Woman). She set up the Woman to Woman conferences in 2008, which saw thousands of people from across Europe attend them over the years. Speakers included Heidi Baker, Anne Graham Lotz and Stormie Omartian. In 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, she moved to become the Drive Show presenter on the sister station, Premier Praise, before going back to Premier Christian Radio in the autumn of that year to host Faith, Hope & Love, where she can now be found every Monday to Thursday from 10am – 1pm.
- Testimonies
‘Gladiators brought me fame and fortune, but the gospel set me free’
Warren Furman went from being homeless to overnight fame, starring as Ace in the hit 90’s TV series Gladiators. As the reality TV show returns to our screens, soon-to-be Rev Furman, who was once engaged to Katie Price, tells the story of how he found God and turned from bodybuilding to building the body of Christ
- Testimonies
‘I went on a 30-day Jesus quest!’
Born into a Sikh family, Mindy Tagliente’s spiritual curiosity led her to experiment with new-age practices and eventually become a yoga instructor. But when her friend challenged her to pray, it led to an encounter with Jesus that changed everything
- Opinion
Take a selfie this Wednesday and tag it #Ashtag
Are you one of the billion people getting 'ashed' today?
- Opinion
I'm a Christian, but I joined Ashley Madison
The following interview was conducted live with a listener during a phone-in discussion on the Woman to Woman programme on Premier Christian Radio with Maria Rodrigues.