Maria Rodrigues

Maria joined Premier Christian Radio in 2004, producing ministry teaching programmes whilst completing her MA in Theology. She quickly joined the on-air team, co-presenting Inspirational Breakfast with John Pantry, before being let loose with her own programme (Woman to Woman). She set up the Woman to Woman conferences in 2008, which saw thousands of people from across Europe attend them over the years. Speakers included Heidi Baker, Anne Graham Lotz and Stormie Omartian. In 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, she moved to become the Drive Show presenter on the sister station, Premier Praise, before going back to Premier Christian Radio in the autumn of that year to host Faith, Hope & Love, where she can now be found every Monday to Thursday from 10am – 1pm.