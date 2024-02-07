Malcolm Patten
Rev Dr Malcolm Patten is senior Pastor at Blackhorse Road Baptist Church and the author of Leading a Multicultural Church (SPCK)
- Opinion
Asylum seekers are coming to your church. Here are 6 ways to help them
The numbers of asylum seekers turning to churches for help is rising fast, says Rev Dr Malcolm Patten. Here’s how church leaders can wisely help them find or continue in their Christian faith
- Opinion
The Liverpool terror attack will not deter churches from offering a welcome to all
Is there really a “merry-go-round” of failed asylum seekers changing religion in order to further their appeals?