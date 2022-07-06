Madeline Wakeling

Madeline Wakeling is a busy stay at home mum who enjoys Bible journaling, painting and nice coffee

    The gift of kindness - Debbie Duncan and Cathy Le Feuvre

    2022-07-06T09:04:00

    If someone asked you: “Do you think you are kind?” what would you say? You may think of yourself as a kind-hearted person but, sometimes, kindness is associated with niceness. This book helps to differentiate the two.

    Sand Between Your Toes - Anna Kettle

    2021-07-29T16:06:00

    Sand Between Your Toes is a devotional without a date on each page, so it doesn’t make you feel guilty if you miss a day. Each thought begins with an encouraging verse to memorise or meditate on during the day.