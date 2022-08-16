Madeleine Wilson

Madeleine Wilson is a Yorkshire born retired research scientist and teacher. She became an Elvis fan in 1995 and started researching Elvis’ life. This has resulted in her book Elvis Presley Gospel Singer - An Inspirational Life, published this year. It's available as a full colour paperback from bookshops and Amazon where it is also available as an eBook.

 

    Opinion

    The Christian Faith of Elvis Presley

    2022-08-16

    Today marks the 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death, but there was more to ‘The King of Rock and Roll’ than most people realise, says Madeleine Wilson