Madeleine Wilson
Madeleine Wilson is a Yorkshire born retired research scientist and teacher. She became an Elvis fan in 1995 and started researching Elvis’ life. This has resulted in her book Elvis Presley Gospel Singer - An Inspirational Life, published this year. It's available as a full colour paperback from bookshops and Amazon where it is also available as an eBook.
- Opinion
The Christian Faith of Elvis Presley
Today marks the 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death, but there was more to ‘The King of Rock and Roll’ than most people realise, says Madeleine Wilson