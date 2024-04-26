Lucy Peppiatt
Dr Lucy Peppiatt is a systematic theologian and the principal of WTC (wtctheology.org.uk) where she teaches classes in Christian Doctrine and Spiritual Formation. She has authored books on discipleship, women in the Bible, and humanity made in the image of God. She lives in Bristol where she and her husband, Nick Crawley, are pastors at Crossnet Church
- Regular Columnists
Who was the woman at the well?
This famous biblical story has long been misunderstood, says Dr Lucy Peppiatt
- Regular Columnists
Don’t just praise God for what he does. Praise him for who he is
Proclaiming God’s nature and power brings peace and perspective, says Lucy Peppiatt
- Regular Columnists
'If I have not love...' How to be a healthy leader
In unpacking New Testament teaching on tongues, Lucy Peppiatt observes how Paul combatted pride and elitism in the early Church
- Regular Columnists
The way of love: St Paul's answer to leadership failure in the church
When the early church was in a mess, Paul’s radical teaching helped convict leaders of their sin. His words are as relevant today as they’ve ever been, says Lucy Peppiatt
- Regular Columnists
Misunderstanding Mary and Martha
Dr Lucy Peppiatt takes a look at common interpretations of the encounter between Jesus, Mary and Martha and finds them wanting
- Regular Columnists
Jesus doesn’t offer us rest. He commands it
Our resident systematic theologian Lucy Peppiatt unpacks the New Testament’s teaching on rest
- Regular Columnists
Better than fire
Writing ahead of Pentecost Sunday, Lucy Peppiatt says the greatest gift the early Church received was not signs and wonders, but a fresh revelation of the love of God
- Regular Columnists
The rewards of fasting
As Lent begins, Lucy Peppiatt looks at what scripture teaches about fasting, and why it’s a practice Christians can benefit from
- Regular Columnists
Why did God send angels to minister to Jesus?
In her debut column, Dr Lucy Peppiatt wonders why Jesus needed something more than the Holy Spirit to comfort him in the desert