Louise Morse
Louise Morse is a trained Cognitive Behaviour Therapist with expertise on issues facing older people, including dementia. She works collaboratively and is part of an informal network of experts on issues of old age and dementia. Louise writes and speaks for Pilgrims' Friend Society at events and to the media. She also produces invaluable resources for those looking for guidance and support as they navigate growing older or serving older people in their community.
- Real Life
'God rescued my son from a coma and healed him of brain injuries'
After being knocked off his motorcycle on a Californian motorway, Vincent was airlifted to a Christian hospital. His mother mobilised thousands to pray, and jumped on a flight from Wales to the USA. This is what happened next
- Opinion
How renewing your mind can reduce the risk of dementia
Good emotional and mental health can help prevent dementia. That’s good news for Christians, says Louise Morse, who have the Holy Spirit to help them take control of their thoughts. But the greater hope is that God promises to be with us always
- Opinion
If you're facing bereavement this Christmas, here's how the Holy Spirit can help
Thousands of families will be going into this Christmas season with empty places around the dinner table. They will be mourning the loss of loved ones to Covid-19 and other illnesses. Cognitive behavioural therapist Louise Morse shares her own very painful experience of losing her son and grandson and explores some of the dos and don’ts when it comes to helping others navigate bereavement