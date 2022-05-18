Louise Blyth
Louise Blyth was 33 when she became a widow. Her husband George peacefully died in November 2016 following a short battle with bowel cancer. After George's death, Louise left the corporate world to raise awareness of bowel cancer in young people and discuss the existence of God. The 'George Blyth Trust' funds scientific research and educational programmes associated with bowel cancer in younger people. Louise still lives in Nottinghamshire with her young sons Charlie and Jamie and continues to challenge herself each day to practice gratitude and create spiritual connectivity through prayer. Her memoir, Hope is Coming (Yellow Kite) is available now.
Bowel cancer led my husband to Jesus. I pray it does for Dame Debs too
When Louise Blyth’s husband died of bowel cancer aged 34, his death was marked by a supernatural peace that led them both to find faith