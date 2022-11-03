Lorraine Jones Burrell

Aged 20, Lorraine Jones Burrell was ordained as a minister in Ruach Ministries Christian Centre. Since then, she has served the community and the Church, both in London and across Europe. A mother of seven children and a grandmother of four, her son Dwayne was tragically stabbed in 2014. She runs the Dwayne Simpson Foundation, a boxing club and community outreach project in Brixton, in his memory.