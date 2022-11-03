Lorraine Jones Burrell
Aged 20, Lorraine Jones Burrell was ordained as a minister in Ruach Ministries Christian Centre. Since then, she has served the community and the Church, both in London and across Europe. A mother of seven children and a grandmother of four, her son Dwayne was tragically stabbed in 2014. She runs the Dwayne Simpson Foundation, a boxing club and community outreach project in Brixton, in his memory.
Like Stormzy, my son was stabbed. Here’s 4 things the Church can do to tackle gun and knife crime
As Stormzy speaks about being stabbed and two men die in Brixton, Pastor Lorraine Jones Burrell shares her experience of losing her son to street violence, and encourages the Church to do more