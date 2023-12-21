Lizzie Harewood
Lizzie Harewood is CEO of the Association of Christian Teachers. She previously spent 12 years as a secondary school English teacher. Her passion is to equip Christians to be salt and light in the nation’s schools. Outside of work, Lizzie supports her husband as he pastors an evangelical church in Yorkshire. The rest of her time is taken up with being a busy mum of two kids, trialling experimental recipes and drinking good coffee!
- Opinion
New transgender guidance for schools isn't a victory for Christians. But it is progress
The government’s draft guidance for schools on gender-questioning children has been a long time coming, says Lizzie Harewood. It’s far from a victory for Christians when it comes to trans issues, but it is definitely a step in the right direction
- Opinion
There’s no room for Christianity in politically biased schools sex ed
As schools go back, a survey by the Association of Christian Teachers (ACT) warns of widespread marginalisation of traditional Christian views on marriage, sexuality and gender. The government must make sure our children get a balanced education and teachers are protected, says Lizzie Harewood
- Opinion
Christian teachers need clarity on transgender now
As the new school year draws near, promised government guidance on transitioning in schools has again been delayed. Lizzie Harewood says Christian teachers are growing concerned
- Opinion
Thousands of Christian teachers are at risk of losing their jobs for holding biblical views on trans
For every one teacher such as Joshua Sutcliffe, there will be thousands of other Christian teachers who hold to the same biblical beliefs about gender and sexuality. And though they may not communicate these beliefs in precisely the same way, each of them, sooner or later, may have to make costly decisions, whether the repercussions are minor or major. That’s the view of Lizzie Harewood from the Association of Christian Teachers. What do you think?