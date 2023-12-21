Lizzie Harewood

Lizzie  Harewood is CEO of the Association of Christian Teachers. She previously spent 12 years as a secondary school English teacher. Her passion is to equip Christians to be salt and light in the nation’s schools. Outside of work, Lizzie supports her husband as he pastors an evangelical church in Yorkshire. The rest of her time is taken up with being a busy mum of two kids, trialling experimental recipes and drinking good coffee!