Lisa Mainwaring
Lisa Mainwaring is an experienced journalist, producer, podcaster and writer, who has worked for broadcasters and brands, including BBC, ITN and Audible. Lisa is also a digital media consultant and the founder of Lima Mic Media. She lives in London with her husband, although her heart is in Keswick in the Lake District, where she loves to hike the fells.
- Magazine Features
How a fasting retreat helped me process the loss of our child
After experiencing a period of intense emotional stress, Lisa Mainwaring booked herself into a fasting retreat in Germany. What happened next dramatically changed her outlook on grief and her relationship with God
- Opinion
Why I don’t believe OJ Simpson is a 'better Christian'
OJ Simpson, who will be released from prison this October, has said "my commitment to change is to be a better Christian". Lisa Mainwaring responds to the news
- Opinion
I took a news detox. Here are 10 reasons why it was a great idea
Lisa Mainwaring explains how working in journalism has affected her mental health and why a news detox has restorative effects
- Opinion
The Promise: how we forgot the world's worst Christian genocide
Lisa Mainwaring reviews new film The Promise
- Opinion
My story proves that porn addiction is a problem for women too
Speaking on the 'Woman to Woman' programme on Premier Christian Radio, Bethany MacDonald explained why she's launching Click to Kick - an eight week recovery course for men and women who are addicted to pornography
- Archive content
Why my Alzheimer’s is a gift from God
The death of much-loved actor Gene Wilder due to complications resulting from Alzheimer's has put the often-misunderstood disease back in the spotlight. Ahead of the fifth global Alzheimer’s month this September Lisa Mainwaring speaks to Jennifer Bute - a Christian doctor who used to diagnose dementia but now lives with it.
- Opinion
Christian film Miracles from Heaven will make you cry...in a good way!
Lisa Mainwaring explains why the latest Christian film (in UK cinemas from 10th June) is so uplifting