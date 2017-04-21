Les Moir
Les Moir has played a significant role in the international contemporary worship music community. As a mentor, A&R manager, record producer and bass player, he has encouraged and coached many worship leaders, musicians and songwriters. Les is married to Judith and they are based in Eastbourne, East Sussex. His new book is titled Missing Jewel: The worship movement that impacted the nations (David C Cook)
The Missing Jewel: How the modern worship movement was born
Les Moir, the producer behind the UK's best known Christian albums, explains how a new way of worshipping God began 50 years ago