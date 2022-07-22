Lee Marsden
Lee Marsden is head of supporter relations at Hope into Action. He was formerly professor of faith and global politics at the University of East Anglia. He is the author of seven books including For God's Sake: The Christian right and US foreign policy (Zed/Bloomsbury) and Religion and International Security (Polity). He is currently training as pioneer lay minister in the Church of England.
- Opinion
Why I am quitting my ivory tower to work with the homeless
After 26 years of working in academia, it took a worldwide pandemic to cause Lee Marsden to reassess his priorities. Now he’s calling on Christians to invest in ending homelessness