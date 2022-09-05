Larry Ross
Larry Ross is founder and CEO of A. Larry Ross Communications; media advisor to numerous American evangelical leaders, including serving as personal media spokesman for evangelist Billy Graham for 34 years and media representative for Pastor Rick Warren for more than two decades.
- Opinion
Rick Warren's last sermon was a triumphant moment. My life has been changed by working with him
When Rick Warren addressed Saddleback Church for the final time, there was an enormous sense of completion says Larry Ross.