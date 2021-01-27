Katharine Hill
Katharine Hill is the UK director of Care for the Family and author of Left to their own devices: Confident parenting in a world of screens
Why this lockdown is putting a strain on your marriage (and what to do about it)
No one pictured a pandemic when they vowed "for better or worse", says Care for the Family's UK director Katharine Hill. But there are ways to make home life easier, she says, even in lockdown
Why Harry and Meghan's engagement is good news for marriage
Care for the Family's Katharine Hill congratulates the newly engaged couple, and shares why she thinks this is good news for marriage