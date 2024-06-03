Kate Orson
Kate Orson is a freelance writer and author of Tears Heal: How to listen to our children (Piatkus). Her writing focuses on emotional wellbeing and her articles have been published in The Telegraph, Daily Mail and Metro among others
- Opinion
Wait on God, not an Ouija board
There are no shortcuts to hearing God’s voice, says Kate Orson. Even if it is meant to be tongue-in-cheek, the Holy Spirit Board is playing a dangerous game
- Real Life
A pilgrimage like no other
Kate Orson says following in the footsteps of the Waldensians in Italy made her grateful for freedom and challenged her to start memorising scripture
- Opinion
Taylor Swift says she’s a Christian. But her music is filled with pagan references
The world’s biggest pop star has dressed as a witch on stage and encouraged her fans to cast spells, says Kate Orson. Should Christians be concerned about her influence?
- Magazine Features
Pulled out of the rabbit hole: Meet the conspiracy theorists who are turning to Christ
Kate Orson speaks to the converts who are leaving the truther and new age movements behind
- Opinion
No, you weren’t abducted by aliens…But you might have had a spiritual experience
Kate Orson says the claimed existence of alien life isn’t what it seems
- Opinion
It’s ok to be cautious about celebrity conversions
Don’t rush to celebrate when a ’big name’ professes Christ, warns Kate Orson
- Testimonies
‘My art is a miracle - it’s inspired by the Holy Spirit’
Maxmillian Ciccone has been widely lauded for his unique style. But having had no formal training, the Italian artist insists his talent and anointing comes from the Holy Spirit. A new renaissance is coming, he says
- Opinion
Exeter University’s degree in magic is dangerous
The University of Exeter’s new MA in magic and the occult reflects growing interest in all things magical and mystical. Kate Orson, who was involved in the new age for more than 20 years, explains why she is concerned, and how Christians can respond
- Opinion
Apple’s pagan advert is offensive to Christians
Apple’s latest advert sees Mother Nature assessing the tech giant’s green credentials. But Apple would never dare depict Christian faith, says Kate Orson. Why are they willing to dabble with paganism?
- Opinion
When prayer becomes meditation: are we being led astray?
Should Christians participate in contemplative prayer and meditation? Kate Orson, who was previously immersed in new age practises, gives her view
- Magazine Features
A former sex coach investigates - What does the Bible really say about sex?
When Kate Orson became a Christian, her understanding of sex was turned upside down. As she grappled with past trauma and what the Bible says about our most intimate relationships, she found herself deeply challenged