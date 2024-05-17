Julie Maxwell
Dr Julie Maxwell MBBCh MRCPCH is a community paediatrician and a member of the Church of England General Synod. She works part time for Lovewise and is a trustee of Family Education Trust. She has over 20 years’ experience of church youth work and is co-author of the Greater Love Declaration.
- Opinion
New schools sex ed guidance is good news for Christians
The new draft government guidance on relationships, sex and health education (RHSE) in schools has now been published. Julie Maxwell explains how it came about and what it contains - as well as how Christians can continue to hold schools to account
- Opinion
The over-sexualisation of children must be stopped
Current teaching on marriage, sex and identity is not protecting our children from harm, says Dr Julie Maxwell. Christians must stand up for traditional values