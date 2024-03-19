Josh Green
Josh Green is youth director for 24-7 Prayer and Wildfires festival. Josh travelled the world for over a decade performing in various bands and preaching the gospel. Now, with a burning heart for revival, he continues to fire up young people to be all-in for Jesus. He lives in Manchester with his wife and three kids and attends Ramp Church. He loves good food, proper coffee and Manchester City.
- Opinion
Kanye struggles with unanswered prayer - so do I
Struggling with unanswered prayer can paralyse us. But Jesus is with us in the pain, says Josh Green, and he’ll never leave our side
- Opinion
Asbury revival: An incredible move of the Spirit – and it’s touching the UK too
Statistics on church decline, especially among young people, can leave us feeling hopeless. But God is pouring out his Holy Spirit on students at a university in America right now, and on spiritually hungry young people across the world. Let’s pray for more, says Josh Green