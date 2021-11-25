Johnny Patterson
Johnny Patterson is a human rights activist and writer. He is a co-founder of Yes Friends, an ethical and sustainable clothing brand, as well as being co-founder and Policy Director at Hong Kong Watch, an international human rights organisation.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://yesfriends.co.uk/
- Opinion
Can fashion be sustainable, ethical and affordable? Oh yes, say these Christian entrepreneurs
Meet the Christians who are determined to prove that affordable fashion doesn’t have to cost the earth