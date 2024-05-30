John Reynolds
John Reynolds is a theology graduate and Emerging Generations Lead at St Luke’s Blackburn. He is married to Jade with whom he has two children. John and Jade host the faith-based podcast Bring to Light.
- Opinion
Young people are more open to faith than you might think. Let’s not shy away from sharing Jesus
A new study suggests faith is shaping the lives of young people more than the generations that came before them. John Reynolds says these green shoots of hope should fill us with confidence as we share our Christian beliefs
- Opinion
15 minute church has its place. But if that’s all Christians can manage, we’re in trouble
Is a bite-sized church service a helpful introduction for those who are new to faith, or simply an easy way for too-busy Christians to tick ‘church’ off their to-do-lists?
- Opinion
Will Smith’s open marriage to Jada is the antithesis of Christian love
Will Smith has described his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith using the portmanteau “brutiful”. John Reynolds explains how Jesus’ teaching about relationships offers us a much more fulfilling vision of romantic love
- Real Life
TikTok is helping us reach millions with the gospel
Just months after posting their first video, John and Jade Reynolds Christian content is reaching millions. John explains how you can use this social media platform for the Kingdom