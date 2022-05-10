John Hosier
John Hosier is an experienced church leader, theologian and teacher. He is the author of The Lamb, the Beast and the Devil: Making Sense of the Book of Revelation
End times theology: Why Russia's invasion of Ukraine is significant
The spirit of antichrist is present in much of the world, including Russia, says theologian and end times teacher John Hosier. He explains why world events are a challenge to church leaders to once again start preaching about the second coming of Christ