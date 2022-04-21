Joel Bush

Joel Bush

Joel Bush reads things. He also writes things. Sometimes he reads the things he writes. That tends to help. He is a writer of poetry and nonfiction. He won the 2021 CSUF Earth Day Poetry Contest, and you can find his poetry in The Five-Two. He also served as an editor of DASH Literary Journal.

  • ratio3x2_1800
    Reviews

    The quiet genius of Brandon Heath

    2022-04-21T09:16:00

    Christian music often relies on repetition of vaguely inspirational concepts. But Brandon Heath’s storytelling skills mark him out from the crowd, says Joel Bush