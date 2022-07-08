Jim Harden
Rev Jim Harden is president and CEO of CompassCare Pregnancy Services. Jim has led CompassCare to become the first repeatable medical model of operation in New York State, thereby opening the door for other Pregnancy Resource Centers to do the same.
Jim has worked as an adjunct professor of theology and worldview and as a senior pastor, as well as being involved at various levels of leadership in a number of other non-profits.
- Opinion
Pregnancy centres are burning. Why is no one doing anything?
Since the leak of the ruling that would eventually overturn Roe v Wade, over 70 pro-life organisations across the US have been attacked - the most severe of which was the firebombing of CompassCare Pregnancy Services in Buffalo, New York. As yet, no arrests have been made. Rev Jim Harden, CompassCare’s CEO says enough is enough