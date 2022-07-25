Jessamin Birdsall

Jessamin Birdsall is the co-author of Healing the Divides (The Good Book Company, 2022). In the book, Jessamin and her co-author, Jason Roach, present a biblical perspective on race and how Christians and churches can advance God’s vision for racial unity and justice. Jessamin has a PhD in Sociology and Social Policy from Princeton University, specialising in religion, race and ethnicity, and inequality. She has worked in international development and community development in South Asia, the US, and UK.