Jenny Symmons is a senior parliamentary researcher for Sarah Owen MP. She is head of the GMB trade union committee branch in Westminster and a member of Christians on the Left.
- Opinion
Misogyny is still a massive issue in parliament. Here’s how Christians can pray for change
A Mail on Sunday article which claimed Angela Rayner was distracting Boris Johnson by crossing and uncrossing her legs has been roundly condemned. The MP described the accusation as “misogynistic”, “sexist” and “steeped in classism”. Jenny Symmons from Christians on the Left says such instances are far from isolated