Jeff Hardin
Jeff Hardin is Raymond E. Keller Professor of Integrative Biology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His research group studies how sheets of cells in embryos move and how they adhere to one another. His work features in the recent illustrated book Wonders of the Living World: Curiosity, awe, and the meaning of life (Lion Hudson/The Faraday Institute).
- Magazine Features
Fearfully and wonderfully made: Why studying the embryo leads me to worship
Jeff Hardin explains how researching human development has caused him to wonder at the beauty of God’s creation