Jade Reynolds
Jade Reynolds is a theology graduate and the co-host of the faith-based podcast 'Bring to Light' which she leads with her husband, John. They also have over 140k followers on TikTok. She has been paralysed since the age of 12, a mum since she was 25, and a cake addict since birth.
Asking people to ‘sit’ and ‘kneel’ in church doesn’t offend me
Last week, the Church of England general synod discussed removing “all stand” and “all kneel” from liturgy to avoid excluding disabled people. Jade Reynolds, who has used a wheelchair since the age of 12, says inclusive language is important, but inclusive behaviour is vital