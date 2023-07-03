Israel Oluwole Olofinjana

Rev Dr Israel Oluwole Olofinjana is director of Evangelical Alliance's One People Commission. He is a Baptist minister and founding director of Centre for Missionaries from the Majority World. Israel is an honorary research fellow at The Queen's Foundation for Ecumenical Theological Education and is on the advisory group on Race and Theology at the Society for the Study of Theology (SST). He is a consultant to the executive team of Lausanne Europe and the Christian Aid working group of black majority church leaders exploring the intersection of climate justice and racial justice.