Rev Dr Israel Oluwole Olofinjana is director of Evangelical Alliance's One People Commission. He is a Baptist minister and founding director of Centre for Missionaries from the Majority World. Israel is an honorary research fellow at The Queen's Foundation for Ecumenical Theological Education and is on the advisory group on Race and Theology at the Society for the Study of Theology (SST). He is a consultant to the executive team of Lausanne Europe and the Christian Aid working group of black majority church leaders exploring the intersection of climate justice and racial justice.
Reverse mission: Why African evangelists are blessing Europe
Historically, missionaries were sent out from Europe into the rest of the world. But as Christianity continues to decline in the West, many Christians from the Global South now see us as the mission field. Rev Dr Israel Olofinjana explains
Two years on from George Floyd, it’s time for the Church to stop making excuses
If we want to see the transgenerational trauma of slavery and racism properly healed, the call for reparative justice cannot be ignored says Rev Dr Israel Oluwole Olofinjana