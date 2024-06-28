Ian O'Reilly
Ian O'Reilly has spent 25 years publishing Christian books working with British and American publishers. He now works with Eden, developing and discovering how the Church can embrace and use the digital world to communicate and disciple. He lives and worships in Shrewsbury, Shropshire where he lives with his wife. He has three children and one grandchild who brings joy to him every day.
- News Analysis
Explained: Archbishop Viganò has accused the Pope of heresy. What happens now?
In the first trial of its kind in over 35 years, Archbishop Viganò could be excommunicated for criticising the Pope and questioning the legitimacy of the Vatican council. Ian O’Reilly explains the case
- Reviews
Justin Welby's new book calls the Church to peacemaking
A new book from the Archbishop of Canterbury is always going to be a notable event. Previous holders of this office have published somewhat impenetrable books, so it is a pleasant surprise to find Archbishop Justin’s prose to be approachable and perspicuous.
- Real Life
Like Ronaldo, I lost a son. At first I wanted to scream at God. But now my faith is stronger
When Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their baby, it brought back memories for Ian O’Reilly, whose own son, Tristan, died days after being born at Shrewsbury Hospital. 22 years later, his faith has been tested and refined by his grief, but is stronger for it