Ian O'Reilly

Ian O'Reilly has spent 25 years publishing Christian books working with British and American publishers. He now works with Eden, developing and discovering how the Church can embrace and use the digital world to communicate and disciple. He lives and worships in Shrewsbury, Shropshire where he lives with his wife. He has three children and one grandchild who brings joy to him every day. 