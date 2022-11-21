Hatun Tash
Hatun Tash is is a well-known Christian preacher who regularly debates Islam and the Koran. An ex-Muslim and convert to Christianity, she is director of the ministry Defend Christ Critique Islam. She has faced threats to her life on multiple occasions and was attacked and stabbed on 25 July 2021 while preaching at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park.
When it comes to evangelising Muslims, truth matters more than hurt feelings
Hatun Tash believes evangelist Shaun O’Sullivan was justified in describing Muhammed as a “paedophile”. She explains why