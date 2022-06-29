Hannah Waite
Hannah Waite joined Theos in 2019. She has an undergraduate degree in psychology and counselling and a PhD in practical theology, both from the University of Aberdeen. She is particularly interested in mental health, disability and theology and was a founding member and community developer of Friendship House Aberdeen, a movement towards creating an inclusive community for adults with and without disability. She is working on Theos’ Religion and Science project.
- Opinion
Who wants to live forever? Not Christians, says new research
Only 19 per cent of UK adults would want to be immortal, and far less Christians. That’s because, in Christ, we know we have something so much better waiting, says Dr Hannah Waite