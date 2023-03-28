Guvna B

Guvna B is a triple MOBO award-winning rapper, author and broadcaster from London. He became the first rap artist in UK history to top the official Christian and Gospel charts. He is the author of two books and his latest album, The Village Is On Fire is released next month. Hear the first single and pre-order the album now at guvnab.lnk.to/TVIOF 