Graham Miller
Graham Miller is CEO of London City Mission
- Opinion
Jeremy Marshall (1963-2023): Elder statesman of the evangelical movement
Jeremy Marshall, a former banker who led many people to faith and taught Christians of different denominations to come together and share the gospel, has died at the age of 60. Graham Miller remembers him
- Opinion
Dear Church, The training is over, the iceberg is here
London City Mission’s CEO Graham Miller asks, ’After hundreds of hours of hearing the gospel preached, will Bible-believing Christians now apply what they have heard, and be a conduit for God’s blessing to the poor?’