Glen Scrivener
Glen Scrivener is an evangelist and director of Speak Life. He is the author of many books including The Air We Breathe.
- Magazine Features
Christianity is the air we breathe. Even your objections to Christianity are Christian
Whether we believe in God or not, we all value freedom, kindness, progress and equality. But far from being natural or inevitable, these values are the direct result of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus, says Glen Scrivener
- Opinion
If you're upset by Partygate, it's Christian outrage you're feeling
The most extraordinary thing about the hypocrisy of Boris Johnson is the fact we find it extraordinary, says Glen Scrivener. And it’s all because of Jesus
- Opinion
Dominic Cummings: 10 extraordinary things we can all agree on
Some say the Cummings crisis reveals deep fault lines that will split our nation forever. But Glen Scrivener believes it reveals some even deeper agreements
- Magazine Features
Heidi Crowter, Matt Dillahunty, Down syndrome... and the disturbing consequences of getting rid of God
Following his debate with a leading atheist, Glen Scrivener explains why rejecting Christianity can result in chilling moral consequences