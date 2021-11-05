Geoff Peters
Geoff Peters is global chief marketing officer for Operation Mobilisation and author of The Family Business: a Parable about Stepping Into the Life You Were Made For (Tyndale House), which tells the fictional story of the ageing Jesse, founder of the nationally-known franchise Jesse’s Hardware, who wants to pass his legacy on to his five children. As his children face the challenges and fears of stepping out of the familiar into the unknown to continue their father’s mission, they discover the lives they were created to live.
- Opinion
6 reasons why most Christians are failing to take the gospel to the nations
As Premier's Missions Week begins, Geoff Peters points out that the current statistics on Christian engagement in mission make for depressing reading. If we're to obey the Great Commission, we need to overcome fear, he says