Gemma Simmonds

Sr Dr Gemma Simmonds CJ is a sister of the Congregation of Jesus, director of the Religious Life Institute and senior lecturer in pastoral theology at the Margaret Beaufort Institute of Theology, Cambridge. She teaches Christian spirituality at the Cambridge Theological Federation. She has been a spiritual director, retreat giver and lecturer for over 25 years, as well as having worked as a prison and university chaplain. She is the author of The Way of Ignatius and Dancing at Still Point (SPCK).

