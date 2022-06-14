Gail Millar

Gail Millar is the founder of Befriended, a charity whose vision is to end loneliness and isolation among older people in Mid Sussex. Gail is also an Anna Chaplain, grief counsellor and author of the Grief Conversations (BRF). Previously, Gail worked for the Salvation Army and the pioneer of a Christian retreat centre for people with sight loss. 