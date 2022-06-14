Gail Millar
Gail Millar is the founder of Befriended, a charity whose vision is to end loneliness and isolation among older people in Mid Sussex. Gail is also an Anna Chaplain, grief counsellor and author of the Grief Conversations (BRF). Previously, Gail worked for the Salvation Army and the pioneer of a Christian retreat centre for people with sight loss.
‘Grenfell changed my life’ - how one woman brought God’s presence into a place of tragedy
Today marks five years since the fire at Grenfell Tower killed 72 people. In the aftermath of the tragedy, volunteering to support the emergency workers at the site had a profound effect upon Gail Millar, ultimately changing the course of her life