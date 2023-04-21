Franklin Graham

Franklin Graham serves as the president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA). His first evangelistic event with the ministry was held in 1989, and since then, he has continued to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ through hundreds of outreaches around the world. Graham also leads the international Christian relief and evangelism organisation Samaritan's Purse, which helps meet the needs of refugees, victims of war and natural disasters, the sick, the poor, and the suffering in more than 100 countries around the world.