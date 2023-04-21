Franklin Graham
Franklin Graham serves as the president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA). His first evangelistic event with the ministry was held in 1989, and since then, he has continued to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ through hundreds of outreaches around the world. Graham also leads the international Christian relief and evangelism organisation Samaritan's Purse, which helps meet the needs of refugees, victims of war and natural disasters, the sick, the poor, and the suffering in more than 100 countries around the world.
- Opinion
Dr Charles Stanley (1932-2023): Faithful and true to the word of God
The internationally renowned pastor Dr Charles Stanley has died at the age of 90. In a world where many try to be politically correct, Dr Stanley stood firm on the gospel, says Franklin Graham
- Magazine Features
The Queen and my father Billy Graham: Their unlikely friendship was built on Christ
After hearing his Good Friday broadcast for the BBC, the Queen invited Billy Graham to preach at Windsor. His son, Franklin, recounts the friendship between a farm boy and a monarch, based on a shared love of Jesus